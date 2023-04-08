Hamshire-Fannett ISD has a new policy for cell phones in the classroom

For the past three years the district has been lenient. But now the district is returning to it's pre-pandemic cell phone policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMSHIRE, Texas — For many students this is the last full weekend of summer, and this includes Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District.

Hamshire-Fannett ISD students will be heading back to class on Thursday August 10, 2023.

This school year is coming with changes to the district's cell phone policy.

For the past three years the district has been lenient according to HFISD officials.

But now the district is returning to it's pre-pandemic cell phone policy.

Once Hamshire-Fannett High School students get off the school bus or out of their cars, it's time to turn their phone off and put it away before walking into the school.

"What we're here to do is focus on student learning, you know and so we feel like turning off the distractions. This is the best possible way to do that," said Prinicpal Marla Gilmore.

During the pandemic high school students were allowed to use their phones in the hallways and in between classes.

"Students were on social media quite a bit. They were watching movies, or you know trying to text each other during the day," said Gilmore.

Gilmore tells 12News that the school reached out to students parents, then an advisory committee to weigh in on cell phones. They all agreed that phones were a problem.

"During instructional time our cell phones will be turned off. And again they'll be allowed during their designated lunch time. In the cafeteria as well as our courtyard," said Gilmore.

If a student gets caught violating this policy, which includes cell phones, tablets and smart watches, the device will be taken away.

"if a phone is confiscated during the day then it's brought and we hold it in the office. And then the student or the parent can come to pick that up," Gilmore told 12News.

The student has to pay $15 to get their device back. This can be done in person or online.

"Parents can go online or possibly the student if the parent requires them. And so they can go online and use our RevTrak system to pay their fee," said Gilmore.

The district posted the new rule on Facebook and the response so far has been positive.

"I already told mine that I won't be paying that fine. She can just go without until she has the money. Way to go, HFHS!" said one comment.

All of the money collected will go into the general student activities account.