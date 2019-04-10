HAMSHIRE, Texas — Hamshire Fannett ISD has a plan in place to get students back into school Monday after Imelda caused the district $9 million in damage.

The district received damages to its middle and intermediate schools, leaving teachers and students with a limited amount of instructional space.

The high school also received some damage, but the section that wasn't damaged will be used for school.

About $4 million in damages are not covered by insurance.

Students who normally attend the elementary and intermediate schools will be at the elementary schools. Middle and high school students will be at the high school facility.

On Monday, teachers and students will resume the school, but with half days.

Half of the regular school day, students will have instructional time, and the other half will be spent at one of several churches that have stepped up to help.

The half spent at the churches will provide students with a number of other educational activities.

Transportation to and from the church sites will be done by school bus.

First Baptist Church of Fannett, First Baptist Hamshire and Grace Community Church

The district said parents who normally drop kids off at school will now have the option to pick them up after the instructional part of the day, or allow them to continue on to participate in the other activities.

High school and middle school students will operate with 'A' and 'B' days.

Elementary and intermediate students will have shorter subject times.

For students that ride the bus, times won't change for pickup.

With Harvey, students missed 18 days of class, and with Imelda, they'll only miss 12.

Next week, HFISD said they'll likely hear from the state about how many makeup days will be necessary.

School officials say the entire process to get kids back into their regular classrooms will take six to eight weeks. The hope is to have everything back to normal before Christmas break.

