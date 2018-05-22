The Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District says they will increase security for the remainder of the school year and the goal is to prevent a threat to the campus.

"Something needs to be done otherwise tragedies will keep happening," says Linda Moore, great grandmother to several children currently enrolled in HFISD.

She says the loss of their child's life in a school shooting something no parent would ever want to hear.

"Well it's a worrisome thing that can happen anywhere," Moore explains.

An increase in security at schools is about protecting and insuring safety of her grandchildren.

"I worked there for 35 years, and my children, grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren go to school in the district," Moore explains.

For that same reason HFISD will be increasing security to prevent a tragedy from happening here in Southeast Texas.

"I'm delighted they are getting more security because there isn't a police station around," Moore says.

Administration says that law enforcement personnel will be monitoring campuses for the remainder of the school year, and district officials will continue preparing and completing hardening projects for facilities over the summer.

Moore says it's a step to the right direction to help make schools a safe learning environment for children.

"I'm glad we're going to have more protection for the kids and teachers," Moore says.

