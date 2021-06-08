Beaumont gymnastics studio sees rise in enrollment due to Olympics

The coach said she will always support her students, wherever they may land.

BEAUMONT, Texas — When the Olympics begin, gymnastics studios reported a rise in enrollment because many kids dream to one day be a part of the next Magnificent Seven.

Beaumont Gymnastics Academy coach, Debbie Allport, said she embraces the increase in students wholeheartedly.

Some people know their purpose in life early on and others need a spot to find theirs, Allport said.

“It just takes about 10 years,” she said. “Nervousness is okay. It’s just what you do with it.”

Allport is one of the ones who knew her calling early on, she said.

“I can't wait to get here to teach them and help them reach their dreams,” she said. “Every day is a new day, and I’ve felt that same way this whole 25 years.”

For Allport's students to achieve their goals, dedication is key. It can put people leaps and bounds ahead of others, she said.

“You have to be willing to give up all your time,” Allport said. “Birthday parties, weekends, that's a thing of the past. I can't make you. You have to want to.”

Dedication is key, but Allport siad she could not have done this alone.

“It truly takes a village though,” she said. “It takes all of us.”

Kyleigh Ghanbari, level nine gymnast, and Kelsey Banks, level 10 gymnast, are two of Allport students who both competed in 2020. Ghanbari won second place on beam in the region out of seven states, and Banks was floor champion at regionals.

“It would be a dream come true to go to the Olympics, but I think college gymnastics is where I want to be,” Banks said.

Ghanbari also dreamed of going to the Olympics.

“I did have a dream, but in order to accomplish that dream, I have to go through many obstacles,” Ghanbari said. “It's been a long journey, yeah.”

Allport said she always support her students wherever they may land.

