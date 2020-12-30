Investigation underway after gunman takes cash, merchandise from Beaumont phone store

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a robbery at the Boost Mobile store located at 1720 College Street.

Beaumont Police spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow told 12News it happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man armed with a handgun walked into the store, took cash and merchandise, then ran away.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Morrow said.

Additional information is not available as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.