After Beaumont 4-year-old's death, gun owners urged to keep firearms locked away from kids

Owning a gun is a big responsibility, especially if you're a parent.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Now that it's summer and kids are home more, you might think they'd be safe in your house, but that's not always the case.

Beaumont Police are again reminding gun owners to keep them locked up the day after a 4-year-old fatally shot himself.

Owning a gun is a big responsibility, especially if you're a parent.

"Please secure weapons. If you have weapons in your home, please put them away. Kids are curious. They're going to go in places you don't realize," Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said Wednesday night outside the home of the child that shot himself.

Now that summer is here, kids will be spending more time at home, and if you don't know how to store a gun properly, now is the time learn about your options.

"All new firearms sold in the U.S are required by law to provide a free child safety lock," says firearms instructor Stephen "Doc" Watson.

Child safety locks are free and available from the Beaumont Police Department and Crime Stoppers. There are other locks that require your finger print to open.

"This is a biometric safe that reads your finger print when you swipe one finger across it and gives you access to the firearm. In addition it comes with a steel cable that can be attached so this can't be stolen easily," Watson says as he demonstrates the lock box.

A more affordable option is a lock box sold for about $10 at many sporting goods stores.

"It has a cable attached with a key and you can put your firearm inside of it," Watson says.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

These lock boxes are a great if you have to leave your firearm in a vehicle because you can attach the cable under your car's seat.

"If we support our Second Amendment rights, then we accept the responsibility to make sure that our firearms don't get into the hands of unauthorized persons," Watson said.

Properly and safely storing your firearms will keep you and your family safe and can prevent tragedies from happening.