Data shows spike in gun sales after a mass shooting, Texas lawmakers consider legislation changes

Data from the FBI shows background checks for gun purchases spike after a mass shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The tragedy in Uvalde happened one week ago today, and now politicians across the country are calling for new gun legislation.

Here in Texas, Democratic senators want Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session. Even some conservatives have said they're open to the idea.

As the United States reacts to the latest mass shooting, politicians in Austin, and Washington D.C. are once again talking about gun laws.



"We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to what is happening in our nation," said Senator Chris Murphy, D- Connecticut.



At the federal level, Connecticut's Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is teaming up with Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas to seek a middle ground.



Meanwhile, in Austin, Democratic State Senators wrote to Abbott, calling for a special session to introduce five new gun laws.

"I can understand why Democrats would ask for a special session, Governor Abbott is not going to grant it, let's be absolutely clear on that," said Political Analyst Tom Taschinger.



Taschinger said Congress could enact new gun laws but changes in Texas are unlikely. He said Republicans are leery of any kind of gun-control measures.



"Most Texans probably don’t want some of the things that the Democrats want,” Taschinger said. “We'll get a test of sorts this fall when Beto O’Rourke goes against Gov. Abbott. Beto is clearly on record for many if not all of these reforms."



Taschinger also said a byproduct of tragedies such as the mass shooting in Uvalde is that gun sales increase afterward.

“Some states have banned the purchase of handguns and or rifles by those under 21,” Taschinger said “The Canadian prime minister has proposed a ban on all sales or transfers in his country, and the second amendment supports down here look at that and they think, ‘Oh wow, we don’t want that.' So we gotta dig in our heels. We can’t compromise."

According to data from the FBI, they conduct an average of 1 million background checks for guns each month.



But those numbers spike, after mass shooting events like Sandy Hook or San Bernardino.

"After a shooting event you do get more phone calls, you get more traffic," said Paul Davis owner of Leadslingers in Beaumont.



Davis had more customers in the last week.



"You've got people who want to defend themselves,” Davis said. “This is a crazy world we live in. And so they want to make sure they're prepared. And then you've got people concerned about, what gun legislation is coming up next?"



Texans stocking up and staying ready to protect their guns, and they can decide if they want change later this year.



"I mean Texas can vote for their governor in November, and they have a clear choice between a Democrat and a Republican, who are quite different politically,” said Taschinger. “I will tell you the feeling is that Abbott is going to win and going to win comfortably. We'll see."



Taschinger said changes are unlikely to come from the Texas Senate, but there are steps Congress can take.

“There are some things Congress can do on a nationwide basis,” Taschinger said. “In the early 1990s, there was a ban on assault weapons and it expired after 10 years.”

However, Taschinger said states do not have to wait for Congress to act. He said at least 10 states have passed “red flag” laws.

“The state of Florida, which is run by conservatives and Republicans by the way, they passed a red flag law after the Parkland shooting in 2018,” Taschinger said. It’s not inconceivable that other conservative states, like possibly Texas, could also pass a red flag law.”