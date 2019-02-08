GROVES, Texas — A Groves woman said she left her dog in the the back yard of her Groves home on Tuesday, and came home to find him with three gunshot wounds.

Kiersten Miller has only lived in her Groves home for a few weeks.

She said she left her dog in the back yard to go to the hospital for a family emergency.

When she returned, her dog, Kain, was found with three bullet holes in his leg and with a gash across his chest.

He's back up and running again, but his wounds are still fresh and visible.

"I was like hey do ya'll know that Kain is hurt, and they said 'what do you mean?' He went straight to his kennel, and I was like 'no, he's been shot," Miller said.

Miller left the dog tied up when she left for the hospital.

"I saw a drop of blood near his kennel so instantly started freaking out," Miller said. "And went and looked at him and saw there were three bullet holes in his arm."

She took the dog straight to the vet in what she said was actually the second fight of his life.

"He's already my miracle dog. He had life saving surgery when he was seven weeks old, so he shouldn't even be here now," Miller said.

Miller started looking for answers, and she found Kain's collar in the backyard. It appeared the dog's collar had been cut off.

"I was already having a rough day and rough week, and then I came home and my dog is my baby so when I saw that I instantly freaked out," Miller said.

She said she believes someone came into her backyard and shot him.

Miller posted on Facebook, requesting that anyone with information come forward.

"Working at the animal shelter like I do, I see things like this all the time but you never think it's going to happen to your dog," Miller said.