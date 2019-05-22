GROVES, Texas — Someone who lives in Groves walked into a Port Arthur store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and today is keeping their identity a secret after learning they won $2.5 million dollars.

A spokesperson for the Texas Lottery says the winner bought the Instant Millionaire ticket at the H-E-B Food Store #589, located at 4800 Highway 365, in Port Arthur. The prize is the fourth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million.

"The claimant elected to remain anonymous," said a Texas Lottery spokesperson.

According to a Texas Lottery news release, the Instant Millionaire game has 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.