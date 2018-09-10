GROVES — Detective Chris Robin with the Groves Police Department believes the two suspects started their crime spree at around 3 a.m. Monday. Detective Robin said they were dropped off by a light colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Yukon, on the corner of Sherwood and Little John. They then headed north down Little John checking unlocked cars before heading south down Friar Tuck.

Robin said they believe there are three individuals related to the crimes, but can only verify two. He said there doesn't appear to be any forced entry being used to get into the cars.

Robin said they're still receiving calls and looking through surveillance photos and videos. Jayme Price said her daughters backpack was stolen out of her car the same night, just a few streets over. She believes the same men seen in the surveillance video shared on a Groves Neighborhood Watch Facebook page are responsible for stealing the backpack.

"People had their surveillance videos of the same criminals and one was wearing my daughters backpack," said Price.

She said nothing of any real value was taken from her vehicle, but it makes her feel violated to know someone went through her stuff.

"I mean being that it's on my property, it's kind of scary. I've lived there for four years and we've never had a problem there before, so it was a little shocking," said Price.

Police say the men appear to be white males, both with facial hair and light colored clothing. They appear to be looking for weapons and electronics. Detective Robin asks that anyone with any information on these crimes or the individuals committing them give the Groves Police Department a call at 409-962-0244.

