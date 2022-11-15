x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Groves Police searching for missing elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves.
Credit: 12NewsNow

GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is searching for a missing man they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves.

He was in a silver 2013 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate #NVV0440, according to a news release. 

McElveen is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a red checkered shirt and black and grey pajama pants.

Officials believe McElveen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding McElveen's disappearance, contact the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.

Credit: 12NewsNow

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton says she will seek a second term

Before You Leave, Check This Out