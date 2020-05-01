GROVES, Texas — Neighbors along 2500 block of crescent drive in groves woke up New Year's Day to an unexpected sight.

A Dodge Ram 2500 truck was engulfed in flames around 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day, while a family was in their backyard celebrating.

Groves Fire Department haven't determined a cause of the fire as of yet. Lorenna Fraizer, who lives nearby witnessed the aftermath of the explosion.

"It was crazy, it was crazy," Fraizer said. "Soon as we came outside the truck just [woosh], it just it just ignited on fire.

Groves Fire Department tells 12News, it took crews about five minutes to put the fire out.

We spoke with a woman who doesn't want to be identified, she says this explosion has left her feeling uneasy.

"I thought it was very odd that a whole truck would go up in flames," the woman said. "I don't know what it could possibly be but it's just alarming when you know what's going on around the neighborhood."

According to Groves Fire Department, the truck was parked away from other vehicles, which prevented the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and houses.

Days later, all that's left is a melted steering wheel, loose wires and a severely damaged truck filled with rubble.

"That's sad that it happen to them people and the fact that somebody would actually do that to someone else property it's sad," Fraizer said.

Right now, there is no cause as to why the truck exploded.

The case remains under investigation.

