No one was seriously injured when a student at Groves Middle School sprayed pepper spray in a classroom Friday morning.

The entire classroom was evacuated and medics treated several students and teachers on the scene for pepper spray exposure according to the Groves Fire Department.

There were no serious injuries according to the fire department.

In April 2018 13 students at Beaumont ISD's Pathways Alternative Learning Center were treated for pepper spray exposure after a principal allegedly used pepper spray to break up a large fight inside the school.

No students in that incident were transported to the hospital.

