Groves man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

Dustin Joseph Collins, 40, of Groves, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

GROVES, Texas — A Groves man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth.

Dustin Joseph Collins, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Damien M. Digg.

On November 9, 2021, Collins was stopped by law enforcement officers on Highway 69 southbound to Port Arthur.

During the stop, a police canine alerted on the vehicle, causing Collins to flee the scene, according to Digg.

Collins ran across the freeway through traffic before being caught. A search of Collins’ vehicle revealed a backpack with over 231 grams of methamphetamine.

Collins was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Port Arthur Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.

