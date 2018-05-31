A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ferry Dr. near Meadowlawn St. in Bridge City Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as 73-year-old Kenneth Richard of Groves.

Richard was traveling southbound on Ferry when a Jeep SUV traveling northbound attempting to turn onto Meadowlawn struck Richard, according to first responders.

Richard was alive and taking to first responders, but died on-scene. Officials think he may have suffered underlying medical issues that lead to his death, compounded my his injuries.

The person in the Jeep was not seriously injured.

