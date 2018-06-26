Allison Ettel, also known as "Permit Patty," was caught on camera calling the cops on her eight year old neighbor Jordan Rogers for "illegally" selling water without a permit. The video, which has now gone viral, has people talking- do kids need a permit to sell things like water, lemonade, etc.?

Beaumont Police Sergeant Cody Guidry said to check with the health department on violations, but he personally doesn't see any issue with it.

"As long as they are safe, i.e. not in roadways etc. I don't see any problems. I would confer with the health department on violations, but I think it's a noble good lesson for the kids, and I would purchase from them," said Guidry.

According to the City of Groves Inspection and Permits Building Official Clint Woods, they aren't concerned with little kids selling lemonade in their front yards.

"I wouldn't even bother with that, unless it was a commercial business they're fine," said Woods.

10-year-old Kennedy, 9-year-old Hunter and 7-year-old Aiden LaBarge have been selling lemonade in Groves for the past few years with their cousin Masyn.

"We wanted some money to get something for the summer and we also wanted to do something for the summer because we were bored," said Kennedy LaBarge.

The past few summers they've had a pretty successful lemonade stand, but weren't having much luck on Sunday when their mom, Tammy LaBarge, looked to her Facebook friends. That's when business really took off.

LaBarge said the lemonade stand has taught them valuable lessons.

"When it's over they count the money and see how much they've made, how much it costs to get the cups, and they have to pay me back for the cups and the ice, and they divide the rest," said LaBarge.

She said it keeps them away from their electronics, and helps them learn about money and how it works. They also practice good manners with their customers. LeBarge said in the past they've split the money and spent it on smaller things, but this year they're hoping to save for a trip to Schlitterbahn.

Be on the lookout for the LaBarge kids on Verde Road on weekends to help them reach their goal.





© 2018 KBMT