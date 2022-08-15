'We care about our citizens': City of Groves honors firefighters credited with saving a man's life

The victim's wife says firefighters were there within three minutes to assist her husband, who spent six to seven days in the intensive care unit.

GROVES, Texas — Three firefighters were honored at the Groves City Council meeting on Monday after being credited with saving a man's life.

The victim's wife says her husband was having chest pains, and responding firefighters talked him into going to the emergency room because he had "red flags" on his vital signs.

City of Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud says acts like these show the passion his team has for the job and shows how much the department cares for the citizens.

“Our guys put a lot of pride in the way they do their job. It just goes to show the citizens that each one of them matters, and they treat everybody like family in the City of Groves,” he said.

Chief Billeaud says it isn't very common for firefighters to get acknowledgement from the public after situations like this, so this was a very special moment for the guys.

“They don't do it for the recognition, because they love the job, and they love helping people, but this is just icing on the cake for the guys. They’re extremely proud of what they do everyday, and this just solidifies it for them,” he said.

The wife says firefighters were there within three minutes to assist her husband, who afterwards spent about six to seven days in the intensive care unit at an area hospital.

"They were immediately working with him, talking with him, and calming me down, so I was very grateful for them to be there,” she said.



