BEAUMONT, Texas — Council members in Groves are making preparations food trucks to make stops in the city as they expect a need to feed an influx of workers.

Currently the city doesn’t have many regulations in place for the trucks but they’re working on some new rules.

Sosa tell s 12News with 5 to 10,000 additional workers expected to come through the area over the next two years they expect the food trucks to follow.

The city is taking notes from their sister cities that are already dealing with food truck issues Sosa tell s 12News.

He and the city attorney are preparing some options to bring back to the council at a future meeting.

Sneaky Pete's is the only permanent food truck in Groves at this time but the council is expecting a whole lot more of them to come to the city.

"We parked here 10 years ago and Pete built the patio here and we've been here ever since," says Sneaky Pete’s manager Peggy Venton.



Sosa says, as long as Sneaky Pete's stays where it's currently parked on Pure Atlantic Road the new regulations won't affect them.

"Since we're right here in the middle of three different plants that's our main traffic is the plant workers,” Venton says.

“If you have a brick and mortar and you're selling food, you've got overhead, you've got taxes, you've got utilities whereas if you're in a food truck you have a lot less overhead and you can be more competitive because you don't have the same expenses that someone who has a brick and mortar building has,” says Groves city manager D.E. Sosa.

Right now the only requirements the city has are proper permitting from the county, permission from the property owner and a sales tax permit according to Sosa.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The council wants to make sure the food trucks don't have an unfair advantage over traditional restaurants he says

"Everybody has to eat and people look for locations that are convenient so one thing Groves is, is we're convenient to all the refinery's. We're in the smack dab middle of all the refinery's,” Sosa said.



New food trucks have come and gone over the years but Sneaky Pete’s customers have stayed loyal according to Venton.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Estranged wife of Southeast Texas businessman accused of shooting, killing him in Harris County

Video of Sunday brawl at Beaumont Chuck E. Cheese shared on social media

Mont Belvieu teen won't be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks