Groves firefighters moving forward with plans to unionize after city approves their right to bargain new contracts

GROVES, Texas — Groves fire crews said there has never been a better time to be a first responder in the city.

Groves firefighters are moving forward with plans to unionize and are set to soon have the support of a larger union.

In November, members of the community voted to give the Groves Fire Department the right to collectively bargaining. This means the firefighters union will be able to better bring up issues concerning pay, working condition, safety, vacation policy and benefits.

The City of Groves met Monday evening to solidify that the fire department has the right to do so. City officials said the meeting had to take place so they could recognize the union.

Haden Grove, the president of the union, said the meeting was just a formality. Grove believes unionizing will benefit both firefighters and the city.

“And it'll help us be able to work, use the negotiation process to obtain the best outcomes in a written contract concerning wages, hours, fringe benefits, discipline, health and safety, and other working conditions for both the fire fighters and the city,” Grove said.

City officials said unionizing is an added benefit for firefighters and will not change how the station operates. Officials said taxes will not increase, and community members will still get the same level of emergency response service.

“We have had a contract with our police department for well over 20 years, and it doesn't change anything because basically, even though they have the right to collectively bargain, they still do not have the right to neither fire or police to go on strike,” D.E. Sosa Groves city manager said.

On Saturday, the Groves Fire Department unveiled there new $8.3 million fire station. Union officials said concerning the new station and the new collective bargaining agreement, there has never been a better time to be a Groves first responder.

“I think we are one of the best departments in the area," Groves said. "We most recently just moved into our new building. We are getting a new fire truck pretty soon. All that together, we have a great city and fire department."