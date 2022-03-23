Groves firefighters excited about Saturday grand opening of brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station

The new building is expected to provide fire crews with safer working conditions and a more welcoming lounging area.

GROVES, Texas — There is growth coming to the Golden Triangle, and firefighters in Groves can't wait for community members to see the improvements.

Fire crews with the Groves Fire Department are excited about the Saturday, March 26 grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station. Firefighters said they have waited for this desperately needed upgrade for years.

The old Groves Fire Department was built in 1957. While the building served the community well, major renovations were needed to modernize the building.

In 2018, the City of Groves approved the money needed to pay for a new and improved facility. Construction took 14 months, and now, first responders have a new building with safer working conditions.

Fire crews said they could not be more excited about the move.

“Our firefighters are a lot safer in this building,” Groves Fire Department Chief Lance Billeaud said. “There, they don't have the risk of the contaminants from our bunker gear anymore like we had at the old station. They are a lot happier over here and not on top of each other that's for sure.”

Another major upgrade that the new building will include is a more welcoming lounging area for firefighters. The first responders will now have room to properly rest and host trainings.

“A lot of stuff that is my favorite in this building, one thing is the bifold doors,” Chief Billeaud said. "Just beautiful doors on the front of the fire station, the appearance of it, it's a beautiful building. I have a nice big corner office, and it's just a lot more room here.”

The new and improved facility is meant to help firefighters and also give back to the community. Fire crews want the entire community to go and see it during the grand opening event.

“Anyone wants to come by and check it out because it's paid by the sales tax dollar, so if you buy something in Groves, you are supporting us, so we want everyone to come on out,” Chief Billeaud said.

The new facility is located at 5911 Washington Boulevard, about a block away from the old building.

