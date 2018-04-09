A family from Groves spent Labor Day cleaning up their flooded home after 5 inches of rain poured down on the city.

The family’s home flooded for the 4th time off Frances Court near Hogaboom road.

Brandi Wright said water started seeping into her house 15 minutes after she received a flash flood alert on her phone.

Her family spent the day ripping out carpet and placing fans in every room to keep the house dry.

"It's not something we felt like we'd have to do in this type of neighborhood," said Wright.

"It's very upsetting that we have to keep going through this, we want to move but we are not sure what we'd be able to sell at this point.”

Her home flooded with ankle deep water during Harvey then flooded again in June.

"There is absolutely a drainage issue because we never had these problems before, we never saw this the first three or four years that we lived here,” said Wright.

In Bridge city, Ken Chevalier is equally as frustrated with the drainage problems.

His home off Circle drive didn’t flood on Monday but the fear is still there.

"The initial thought of here we go again I mean like I said before this is not even a hurricane or a storm just a regular heavy duty rainfall," said Chevalier.

During Harvey several inches of water flooded inside of his home.

He said if his home floods again he’s leaving.

“Mentally stressful on everybody in the family, financially it’s very stressful but mentally it’s hard on everyone,” said Chevalier.

