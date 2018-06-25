A recall petition reached more than 900 legitimate signatures, enough to force a recall election for Groves Councilman Cross Coburn.

A recall election will be held in November.

The first petition had over 1,000 signatures including the mayor, the mayor’s wife and another city council person. According to Pierce’s copy of the petition, the Mayor’s wife circulated several of the petitions for signatures.

According to our news partners at the Beaumont Enterprise, Mayor Bailey said he has the right to vote and won’t be humiliated because he signed a petition to remove Councilman Coburn from his seat.

The petition to recall Coburn was re-filed on Monday, June 16, due to invalid signatures.

Groves city council member Cross Coburn speaks after recall petition is verified, which will lead to a recall election in November. Posted by 12NewsNow on Monday, June 25, 2018

The petition was started by William Howlett after naked pictures of Coburn were sent to another person on a dating app then leaked to the media.

"I’m just saying that it needs to be transparent who is driving this issue and why," said Pierce.

"I’ve read the city ordinance very carefully about recall petitions and I believe from day one Mr. Howlett violated the city ordinance,” said Pierce.

Pierce said a private investigator is trying to figure out who leaked the photos to the media but she believes that person works for the city.

Pierce explains the person who sent the photos of Coburn is guilty of a felony for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate or visual materials.

© 2018 KBMT