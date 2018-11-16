GROVES — Groves City Council approved the ordinance canvassing returns and the results of the special recall election.

This includes the approval of Brad Bailey as the elected mayor of Groves after Suzanne Williamson, who was set to be in a mayoral runoff, dropped out of the race. Bailey has served as Groves Mayor since 2000.

The approval of the special recall elections results means that Cross Coburn has been removed from his seat. The vote to approve this motion was unanimous.

Groves agenda will table the item to fill Coburn's position until the next city council meeting.

The mayor says the city received letters for those who have ideas on who could fill his spot, as well as those who spoke at today's public meeting.

MORE | Mayoral candidate in Groves run-off election withdraws

MORE | Voters recall openly-gay Groves council member following leak of nude photos

MORE | Southeast Texas Election Results

Voters in Groves voted on November 8, 2018 to recall an openly-gay city council member who is one of the youngest council members ever seated in the city.

Cross Coburn, 19, was recalled by 62% of the voters with 2,413 voting for his recall and 1,450 voting against it.

A recall petition reached more than 900 legitimate signatures which was enough to force to the recall election.

Coburn told 12News previously he was disappointed after the petition was deemed legitimate.

The petition was circulated after nude photos Coburn sent to an anonymous user of a gay dating app were leaked to the city as well as sent to the media.

Coburn’s attorney Jill Pierce previously said two people came forward with signed affidavits saying they didn't sign the petition.

"The mayor’s wife signed under oath that all the signatures on page 183 are true and correct and we now know two of them are forgeries," said Pierce.

Pierce filed an election fraud report against the Mayor’s wife Darla Bailey who was listed as the person who handled the petition.

Jefferson County Judge Donald Floyd ruled in early October that the City of Groves could move forward with the recall election.

Coburn's attorney has said the fight was not over.

The week prior to elections Judge Floyd, who is retiring, granted a motion for reconsideration of Coburn's case.

© 2018 KBMT