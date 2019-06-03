BEAUMONT, Texas — Mention the old Melton YMCA and people in Beaumont’s south end start to pay attention.

The Melton YMCA and other YMCA’s in Beaumont closed several years ago. The Melton in particular, means a lot to people like Frank Middleton.

He was one of the many people who packed Tuesday’s City Council meeting, to discuss getting the old YMCA center re-opened to the public.

“If you give them a place where they can fence it in paint it up, and make it look nice. It could be there field, no adults there just the kids so when they come there they know they're safe," Middleton said.

Dr. Donna Farrell now leases this building from the city. She signed a 20-year deal in 2013 to run a program that provides educational and pre-vocational services to people with special needs.

"W\e set up a deal and we've been really appreciative to be here. we really enjoy being here," Dr. Farrell said.

In an interview with 12News earlier this year Dr. Farrell said opening it to the public after work hours isn’t easy as it may seem.

"There's just so many things to consider. There's insurance issues and liability issues and safety issues and all of those kinds of things," Dr. Farrell said.

Mayor Pro Tem Robin Mouton grew up at the Melton center. She says she understands why some want access to the facility and hopes a solution can be found that’s acceptable.

"When you have something that rich and so monumental to the growth of youth in your community, you don't want to lose that," Mayor Pro Tem Mouton said.