Woman shot on METRORail train was hiding from gunman, officials say

Houston police are looking for the shooter.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday night on a METRORail train by a man she was trying to hide from, according to the METRO officials.

She's recovering from the shooting while the gunman remains on the run, authorities said.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the woman got on the METRORail train to seek a safe space from the gunman, who she knew, and the gunman was able to find her as the train was on a layover at the Palm Center Transit Center.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole through the window of the train.

Houston police believe the gunman may have gotten away on a bicycle heading west toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800, METRO PD at 713-224-COPS or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is one of two recent shootings involving the METRORail. Two weeks ago, a man was shot by a METRO police officer on a train. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Main Street near the Wheeler platform.

Houston police said two METRO police officers got into a fight with a man during a pedestrian stop near the platform.

They said the fight quickly escalated onto the train and both officers ended up on the ground in a struggle with the man. At one point, they said the man threatened to kill one of the officers.

Police said officers deployed a Taser twice, but the man still managed to get one officer in a choke hold on the floor. That's when the other officer opened fire, shooting the suspect in the leg.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and the suspect survived.