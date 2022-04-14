Speaker gives tips on bridging gap between education, employment at Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Public speaker and bestselling author Mark C. Perna was the guest speaker.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce held its workforce luncheon Thursday and employment opportunities have Southeast Texas officials feeling optimistic.

Joining them was public speaker and bestselling author Mark C. Perna as the guest speaker at the luncheon. She discussed tips on building the bridge between education and employment.

Right now, there are $65 billion worth of projects underway in Southeast Texas.

The Beaumont Great Chamber of Commerce said these projects will only allow major growth for blue-collar employment opportunities.

"With these projects, you have to have the construction workers that will come and build the project,” said Kristie Young. “Then, you hire the permanent employees afterward. So, I think we're going to continue to see growth over the next 5-7 years, and hopefully, we'll continue to attract projects that will continue to grow."

Young also told 12News that restaurant week is coming up to promote the hospitality industry.