'We're a family company' : Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce announces Texas Coffee Company as their 2023 Spindletop Award recipient

Joseph F. Fertitta accepted the award Tuesday and tells 12News, it felt like receiving an Oscar.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce announced Texas Coffee Company as their 2023 Spindletop Award recipient on Tuesday.

The Spindletop Award was created in 1999 to recognize larger area organizations for outstanding corporate and organizational citizenship, according to a news release from the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.

The Texas Coffee Company is the manufacturer and distributor of Seaport coffee, TexJoy Coffee, Seaport Coffee and TexJoy spices and seasonings.

Texas Coffee Company was founded in 1921 by Charles J. Fertitta, who began with an investment of $1,800m, a Ford Model-T truck, a few pounds of coffee and a small shack behind the Crescent Market on Magnolia Street in Beaumont.

In 1926, Fertitta recapitalized the company by forming a partnership with R. C. Maceo and Joseph S. Serio and moved the plant to its current site on Martin Luther King Parkway, according to the release.

In 1968, Texas Coffee Company became the first coffee company in the United States to package coffee in vacuum-packed foil bags.

In 1999, key management positions were assumed by third-generation family members. Joseph F. Fertitta is the current president, Donald P. Fertitta is vice president and secretary-treasure, according to the release.

"We're 102 year old company and to be recognized in a city that we have been in from the beginning, is pretty amazing," Joseph F. Fertitta said. "A person does not run a company. The success of our company is the people that we have working with us. We're a family company, and we don't just talk the talk, we walk the walk."

Joseph F. Fertitta says he owes the success of the company to his family and his hardworking staff.

Texas Coffee Company is known for supporting local civic and charitable organizations including the Young Men Business League, Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, The Gift of Life and The Art Studio.

The official ceremony and presentation of the award will take place Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Beaumont Civic Center.