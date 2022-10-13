More than $500K grant will allow Spindletop Center to partner with Orange County Sheriff's Office to help those with mental health issues

"Part of what we do is we provide training for law enforcement for mental health."

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds are set to help those with mental health issues who have been or are currently incarcerated.

The Spindletop Center is receiving a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice. The money is set to help the mental health organization partner with area law enforcement agencies to better serve the Southeast Texas community.

Spindletop officials applied for the grant in 2021. They are one of only 26 agencies across the country to get funding from the Department of Justice.

"I always say, 'If you don't ask, the answer's always no,'" Thomas Smith, crisis prevention specialist at Spindletop, said. "So, we asked, and they said yes."

The money will help Spindletop expand its operations into Orange County. It is set to provide more resources to officers as well as to people who are incarcerated.

“What the grant is for is for mental health and law enforcement entities to work together, to try to help those with mental health issues that are incarcerated or have been incarcerated," Smith said.

Smith said the Spindletop Center will partner with the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office to expand its reach. Currently, the center works with the Jefferson, Hardin and Chambers County Sheriff's Offices.

"Part of what we do is we provide training for law enforcement for mental health, CIT, mental health peace officer courses," Smith said.

CIT stands for Crisis Intervention Training. This type of training is what helped Vidor Police Officer Brittany Haley talk a man down from Interstate 10.

In September 2022, Officer Haley's quick response and calm voice helped to save the man's life. She kept calm in the chaos and continuously talked to the young man, showing empathy as she let him know he was not alone.

The grant will also help incarcerated people with mental health issues.

Before a person with mental health issues can even stand trial, they must be found mentally competent. They can sometimes wait for more than a year

This grant would help speed up the process.

“This funding is going to help us expand that program so that we can actually provide more services for our community,” Smith said.

This is a three-year program and planning has just begun. Smith said Spindletop is looking to hire more people to kickstart its expansion into Orange County.