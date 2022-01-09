Grand jury chooses not to indict man arrested in 15-year-old East Texas cold case murder

On Wednesday, Logan Sawyer, with the Wood County District Attorney's Office, said a grand jury "no billed" Carr's charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Sept. 1, 2022.

A Wood County grand jury has chosen to not indict the man who was recently charged with capital murder in connection with the 2007 brutal murder of Brittany McGlone.

Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Sept. 1 this year on a capital murder charge in the Dallas area by the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Wood County officials went to the Dallas and found Carr traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway.

However, on Wednesday, Logan Sawyer, with the Wood County District Attorney's Office, said a grand jury "no billed" Carr's charge, meaning that the jurors chose not to formally charge Carr with capital murder.

Jail records show that Carr was released from the Wood County Jail Wednesday.