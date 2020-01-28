VIDOR, Texas — Vidor ISD officials found a written warning of a school shooting in the High school's restroom on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The graffiti warned of a school shooting at the high school on Thursday, Jan. 30. The school says because they do not see the threat as credible, school will be in session on Thursday.

Vidor ISD police began investigating the situation. We will update you if or when we receive more information.

Vidor ISD full release…

Earlier today, Vidor High School administration discovered graffiti in a school restroom of a threatening nature. The writing warned of a school shooting at the high school on January 30. Vidor ISD police began investigating the situation immediately. At this time, we do not feel that this is a credible threat.

We do want to make parents aware so that you may make decisions about your student’s attendance for Thursday, January 30. Because we do not see this as a credible threat, we plan to have school that day. We will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate via media outlets and school callout systems should anything change.

We want to reassure all students and parents that security precautions are always followed. Any additional information that students or community members may have about the graffiti is appreciated and can be reported to Vidor High School at (409) 951-8902.

