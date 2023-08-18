Governor Abbot, TXDOT approve $2B for Southeast Texas road construction

The projects include funding for the US highway 69 corridor through Hardin, Tyler and Jasper County.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a $142 billion investment for Texas' transportation infrastructure on Thursday.

The Beaumont district will get more than $2 billion for projects in the area.

The investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity and preserve Texas roadways.

This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.

The projects include funding for the US highway 69 corridor through Hardin, Tyler and Jasper County, which will get $831 million in funding.

"Improve that hurricane evacuation route, as well as that route that sees a lot of freight on in it. Really help us improve and widen those areas," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre.

TxDOT has several major roadway projects planned, and now they have the funding.

"We now have over $2 billion invested in our projects in Southeast Texas over the next several years, and that's a big thing for our area," Dupre said.

$207 million is allotted for the reconstruction and expansion of Interstate 10 and improve the area where Highway 69 and I10 converge.

"Also have some projects in Liberty County and Chambers County as well, it's really going to help the major projects throughout our district,' said Dupre.

They will also be widening Highway 69 along Cardinal Drive, according to Dupre.

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Governor Greg Abbott, in a news release.

“This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman, J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said in the release.

“This plan will help the lives of all Texans for years to come as we work to move people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban and metropolitan areas,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

The money does not support current construction, but instead will be used to start projects that are planned for the future.