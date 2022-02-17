Gov. Greg Abbott visits Beaumont ahead of primary election, pushing Southeast Texans to 'Get Out The Vote'

This is Abbott's third time in Southeast Texas within the last four months.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Texas voters hit the polls for the primaries, Gov. Greg Abbott returned to Beaumont Thursday as part of his tour of Texas.

This is Abbott's third time in Southeast Texas within the last four months.

He's looking to continue to boost the industry that’s oil and gas jobs here in Southeast Texas.

Roughly 100 people gathered at JW's Patio for Abbott's “Get Out The Vote” initiative.



He touched on various topics such as the border, gun laws, and critical race theory, but he spent quite of bit of time discussing the nature of the oil and gas industry in Texas.



He said the Texas economy has never been better. Texas is one of the only four states that has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic, Abbott said.



Meanwhile, in Southeast Texas, we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the state. But Abbott said he is actively delivering economic opportunities to our area.

“What I want to see achieved and what we are executing on right now is making sure that those projects go far beyond Houston and Dallas and Austin, but they come to places like Southeast Texas, so we work through our economic development team to help promote Southeast Texas as a great location for those jobs to be created,” Abbott said.

Abbott also said more Texans have a job today than ever before, and that it's going to get better.

A few GOP voters at the event said they are enthusiastic about this election and they are determined to keep Texas red.