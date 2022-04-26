Gov. Abbott visits Hamshire-Fannett Elementary, addresses internet access to rural Texas

Building better broadband remains a priority for the governor, and one organization said he deserves recognition for leading that charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is once again front and center in the race for governor.



Gov. Greg Abbott made a pit stop at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary Tuesday afternoon to accept an award and talk about the future of internet service.



Abbott talked Tuesday about how ensuring high-speed internet access to rural Texas, just like Hamshire Fannett, will be a game-changer.

He said broadband internet access is essential.

Abbott talked about how it's important for schools and businesses to have access to high-speed internet but also for healthcare and emergency services too.

"It's essential for businesses that want to connect with their customers or with their suppliers,” Abbott said. “It's essential now in healthcare where people are going to be able to access healthcare through telehealth. It's also incredibly important for emergency response or for law enforcement officers where they can respond more efficiently and effectively."

Abbott said about a year ago, there were roughly one billion Texans who didn't have broadband internet which is why he's made it a priority.

With more people moving to Texas than any other state, Abbott said this is another reason to ensure broadband internet access for all Texans.

