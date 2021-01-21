Gov. Abbott says Texas will make it 'fiscally impossible' for Austin to continue defunding police

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) held a roundtable on Thursday with law enforcement leaders from the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott continued his push for public safety in Texas on Thursday at a roundtable event with law enforcement leaders from across the state. Abbott hosted the event in Austin, where the city council voted in August to cut funding from the city’s police department.

The governor has since gone on the offensive against city leaders, suggesting a possible state takeover of the police department or insisting Texas cities that cut police funding will be punished.

In September, Abbott urged every Texan and every candidate up for election to sign the “Back the Blue” pledge to support law enforcement.

“They preserve calm amidst chaos. They step up and provide safety to our communities,” Abbott said in September. “It is particularly offensive that some cities are disrespecting and even defunding our law enforcement agencies and communities across the state.”

Abbott started Thursday's press conference expressing gratitude to law enforcement across Texas.

"These brave men and women ... they put their lives on the line every single day to keep Texans safe," Abbott said. "And, unfortunately all too often, sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice in fulfilling their duties."

Abbott said it is shocking that some cities are "turning their backs" on law enforcement officers. He said defunding the police is reckless, and added that the State will not allow cities like Austin to take such action.

Abbott said that in the 87th Legislative Session, lawmakers must give cities a "clear choice": either fulfill their duty to keep their residents safe or lose access to all of their tax revenue.

“We must make it physically impossible for cities to defund police,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that he fully supports training reform and additional funding for training.

When asked about Texas' death rates and how he plans to make police officers safer, Abbott said one way was to "stop the criminals who are shooting police officers."

"I am the Governor of Texas and I plan to do everything in my power to stop criminals who are killing law enforcement officers,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he has spoken with Austin Police Chief Brian Manley about the city council's position on defunding the police. The State will "make it fiscally impossible for them to continue to defund the police," according to Abbott.

Thursday’s event was held at the Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters with the following law enforcement leaders:

Mitch Landry - deputy executive director, Texas Municipal Police Association

Kevin Masters - senior strategy analyst, Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office

Colonel Steve McCraw - executive director, Texas Department of Public Safety

Manny Ramirez - president, Fort Worth Police Officers Association

Marvin Ryals - president, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

Alden Southmayd - sheriff, Bee County

Joell Sullivan-McNew - president, SafeHorns at UT Austin

Jennifer Tharp - criminal district attorney, Comal County

In Austin, overall crime remained relatively flat year-over-year, according to Chief Manley’s monthly crime report. Murders increased in the capital city about 45% year-over-year, from 33 in 2019 to 48 in 2020.

But that spike in murders started early in the year, before the city council voted to cut police funding in August, and well before the new, lesser budget took effect in October.

The day before a Jan. 21 media briefing, the governor tweeted that "If Austin doesn't reinstate the ban on homeless camping the state will do it for them. Contrary to what Austin leaders think no one has a right to urinate & defecate wherever they want. Homelessness promoted by Austin has also endangered public safety."

He scheduled the roundtable discussion to address public safety in Texas, but chose to focus on police funding, not homelessness. When asked to address his tweet about homelessness, he said there will be a "statewide plan to address homelessness and to address a ban on camping."