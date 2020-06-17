BEAUMONT, Texas — Even amid those new records, Governor Greg Abbott is pushing forward. He wants to get Texas teachers and students back in classrooms.

Gov. Abbott made it clear he's hopeful students will be able to return to the classroom soon. We anticipate an announcement either later this week or next week.



“Until we as a school district can get some definitive answers, we can’t come up with exact plans,” Dwaine Augustine said.



Hamshire-Fannett Superintendent Augustine said returning to school will no doubt come with challenges.



“The biggest concern is giving what decisions the governor makes as far as districts being limited to certain number of kids per classroom; that’s gonna be the biggest challenges,” Augustine said.



The number of students in each classroom will likely be adjusted to meet CDC guidelines. Personal protective equipment will also be apart of the equation.

The Texas Education Agency purchases that for districts across the state.



Hamshire Fannett already knows it'll be receiving 17,152 disposable masks, 6727 gloves, 14 thermometers, and 176 gallons of hand sanitizer.



When it comes to wearing masks, superintendent Augustine said there are some logistics to consider.



“So, for example, a kid may be sitting at a desk, and in that situation it may not be necessary to wear a mask at that time. But when kids get up from their desks and away from those barriers, then they have to put on the mask at that time,” Augustine said.



He said for now, masks are mandated.



“But we certainly have those things in place to begin to do that if that's what we feel we need to do,” Augustine said.



As they wait for more guidance from the state, there are no definitive in plans in place yet. But he said the inevitable changes are something they can get through together.



“Our job is just to educate given whatever environment that we're dealt, so we'll do that this upcoming year as well,” Augustine said.

