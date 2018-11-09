AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott says this is time for Texans to prepare. He's concerned about the disturbance our 12News meteorologists continue to track. It's expected to enter the Gulf and strengthen, coming ashore by Friday.

The latest models forecast a landfall, possibly as Tropical Storm Joyce, on Friday along the South Texas coast.

Governor Abbott ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, according to a news release from the state.

"We are closely monitoring a tropical system expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico and potentially impact the Texas coast in the coming days," said Governor Abbott. "In light of recent heavy rainfall across the state, we are on high-alert as any additional rain could quickly create dangerous flash flooding conditions. I urge all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans now to prepare for any potential impact to their community," Governor Abbott said in a prepared statement released by his office.

The governor's news release prepares the following agencies:

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Engineering & Extension Service

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

