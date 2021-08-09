Gov. Abbott signing bill to limit co-pays to $25 for insulin prescriptions per month for insured Texans

The press conference is also expected to focus on the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance officially be designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is delivering remarks at the Edinburg Conference Center Wednesday.

The press conference is expected to focus on the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance officially be designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Governor Abbott will also sign Senate Bill 827, which limits the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

The press conference is set to start at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.