AUSTIN — A press release was sent out from the offices of Governor Greg Abbott.
The Governor has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness level to level II (escalated response conditions) beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico continues to move toward the Texas coast.
Governor Abbott directed the SOC to increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) at 12 p.m. yesterday. Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts.
“Texans are urged to continue preparing for the tropical disturbance headed toward the Texas coast and expected to make landfall at the end of the week,” said Governor Abbott. “As a state, we are further elevating our readiness level and are prepared to rapidly deploy any state resources needed to support our local officials and protect Texans in the projected path.”
State and partner agencies engaged in this effort include:
- Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Engineering & Extension Service
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Texas Forest Service
- Texas Military Department
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- American Red Cross
- The Salvation Army
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- Texas Department of Agriculture
- Texas Office of Attorney General
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Texas Education Agency
- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas General Land Office
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission
- 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network (HHSC)
- Texas Department of Information Resources
- Texas Department of Insurance
- Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
- Texas Public Utility Commission
- Texas Railroad Commission
- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters
- Texas Workforce Commission
- Texas Communications Coordination Group
Many areas of Texas have already been saturated by heavy rainfall recently, and any additional rain could quickly cause dangerous flooding conditions in Texas communities.
Texans are reminded to take precautions now to prepare for the impact of this weather event, including:
- Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.
- Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.
- Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.
- Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.
- Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.
- Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.
For more tips on hurricane preparedness, visit the DPS website or ready.gov. Additional information can be found at the National Weather Service website.