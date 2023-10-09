Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to half-staff in honor of lives lost amid conflict in Israel

Gov. Greg Abbott added that flags should remain at half-staff through sunset this coming Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered that all Texas flags across the state be lowered to half-staff to honor the lives lost in Israel, including American citizens.

Nearly 1,600 people have died on both sides of the conflict since Hamas' surprise attack this weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott ordered the flags at half-staff during "heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel and its people by the terrorist organization Hamas."

