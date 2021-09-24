Gospel singer Kelly Price said to be safe after being reported missing in Cobb County

NBC News reported her lawyer said she went to a 'quiet place' to 'start the journey back to health' after battling COVID-19.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News spoke with Price's attorney, who said she was safe and had gone to a "quiet place" to "start the journey back to health" after battling COVID-19.

The attorney, Monica Ewing, told NBC News that Price "was released from the hospital with COVID and she went to a quiet place and she's trying to recover."

Original story below

The Cobb County Police Department announced Friday night that R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price has been reported missing.

TMZ first reported that she hadn't been heard from since being released from a Georgia hospital after battling COVID, which was around a month ago.

Later on, TMZ provided an update saying they spoke with her attorney, who says she is safe.

Notably, Cobb County Police would only confirm that she was reported missing.

On Price's Instagram, she posted on July 29 that she was battling COVID.