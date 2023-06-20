Good Samaritans awarded for helping Vidor officer with unruly suspect

The two citizens were able to assist so that the officer was able to subdue and handcuff the man.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor resident and a Vidor Police Explorer were honored Tuesday for helping out an officer with a combative suspect last month.

When a Vidor officer arrived at a call just before midnight on May 14, 2023, about a suspicious person he found a man hiding behind a car at home in the 1000 block of Orange St. according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When the officer began to talk to the 22-year-old man he was "uncooperative" and appeared to be intoxicated.

The man then threatened to assault the officer and then began to "resist and became combative" according to the release.

As he struggled with the man, the officer put out an "officer needs assistance" call.

Before other officers could arrive the resident who had called police, Damien Verde and Regan Lavalle, who is an Explorer with the Vidor Police Department, pitched in to help the officer.

Verde and Lavalle each received a "Vidor Police Department Crime Fighter Award" from chief Rod Carroll during a ceremony at Vidor City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

The two were able to assist so that the officer was able to subdue and handcuff the man the release said.

This was done with no injuries to the officer, the suspect or either citizen.

When the man was being moved to a police car he was continuing to be belligerent and kicked an officer the news release said.

For his part, the suspect was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

