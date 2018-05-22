Troopers have identified 46-year-old Pedro Jose Soza-Orozco of Groves as the good Samaritan attempting to help a stranded motorist along IH-10 Monday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a multi-vehicle wreck on the eastbound service road of IH-10 near FM 1135 at about 3:45p.m. according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Soza-Orozco had pulled in front of a disabled Saturn passenger car and was out of the truck attempting to attach a tow chain to the Saturn according to the release.

While Soza-Orozco was attempting to attach the chain the Saturn was rear-ended by an eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Stevan Shonn Smith, 31, of Orange, the release said.

Soza-Orozco was struck and killed and a 2-year-old child in the Saturn was also killed in the wreck the release said.

Both Soza-Orozco and the child, who was in the rear-seat of the Saturn, were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

Clay Wells and Chance Keener have worked with Soza-Orozco for over five years. They say they are shocked by the tragedy, but were not surprised to hear he was helping others.

"He did it all the time, we all saw him, whether it was jumping a car off or pulling somebody out of a ditch, he did it all the time. He would turn around and go back to help somebody," says Wells.

Since Wells and Keener have known Soza-Orozco, they say he's been their go-to guy. According to the two, he worked seven days a week every week, and never complained about it.

"Anytime we needed something done we'd call him, and he'd come," says Keener.

They say he will be missed by everyone who knew him, and he'll be impossible to replace.

The Saturn's driver, Steafan Horne Jr., 26, of Louisiana and another passenger in the Saturn were both transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

The Ford F-250 flipped onto it's side and Smith and a passenger were both transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with unknown injuries.

