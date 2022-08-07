4 dead including 2 children after crash involving golf cart in Galveston, police say

Galveston police say all four victims were in the golf cart after a crash involving it, a truck, and an SUV happened Saturday night.

GALVESTON, Texas — Four people are dead, including two children, following a three-vehicle crash that involved a golf cart, according to Galveston Police. Two other people remain in critical condition.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Blvd.

Sgt. Derek Gaspard with Galveston police said two adults and two children were killed in the crash. All four of them were in the golf cart at the time.

The adult driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger and two children in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where all three later died.

Two other people, an adult and another child, were riding in the golf cart at the time of the crash. Police said those two remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd St., hitting the golf cart and a black Dodge pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the black Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza. Police say they plan on charging him with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Galveston City Council recently passed a new ordinance targeting golf cart safety on the island.

Under the ordinance, golf carts can be operated on public roadways that have speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.

The golf carts must also have a license plate and be inspected regularly unless they're used in a master-planned community.

