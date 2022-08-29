Golden Nugget Casino debuts new permanent 12K square foot sportsbook location this week

Draftkings Sportsbook first opened in November 2021 at the Lake Charles casino.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles plans to open a new permanent location this week to replace its temporary sportsbook center.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on November 11, 2021.)

The new permanent location of the retail Draftkings Sportsbook at the casino is expected to be open on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Monday news release from the Golden Nugget Casino.

Draftkings Sportsbook first opened in November 2021 at the Lake Charles casino.

Louisiana voters agreed to allow the form of gambling in the state in 2020.

The facility will cover more than 12,000 square feet with more than 3,000 square feet of LED TV screens to view live events the release said.

It's being billed by the casino as a "premier sports betting experience" with about 300 lounge seats, VIP areas and five ticket cages to take bets the release said.

The retail sports book will be open weekdays from 10 a.m - 11 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. - midnight.

There will be 30 self-service kiosks spread across the casino floor that can take bets at any time the release said.

The new sportsbook location will also feature a full-service restaurant.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.