GoFundMe set up for Vidor teen injured in single-vehicle crash near Pine Forest

Patrick Wright, 17, is a junior at Vidor High School. He injured his femurs, his feet and his spleen in the crash. His coworkers set up a GoFundMe on his behalf.

PINE FOREST, Texas — A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses for a teen injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Friday, April 7, 2023 on Farm-to-Market Road 1131, at the 438-mile marker near Pine Forest, according to a news release from The Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 1:30 p.m. a Ford pickup being driven by Patrick Wright, 17, was traveling south east. Troopers believe Wright was speeding at the time of the crash, but is unknown the exact rate of speed at which Wright was driving.

Due to the rainy weather, Wright went off the road to the left, where he hit a tree and a vent line belonging to the Trecora pipeline, according to the release.

Wright was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

The GoFundMe page was set up by the mother, Stephanie Guthrie, of one of Wright's coworkers.

On the page, the organizer states Wright broke both femurs, which he had surgery on already.

His feet will also need surgery, but that won't be done until another couple of weeks. Wright's spleen was also injured, according to the GoFundMe.

Wright is a junior at Vidor High School.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.