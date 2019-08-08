JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The community has stepped up to help a man who who was seriously injured in a construction accident at the Pine Tree Lodge in Jefferson County.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Jeff Williams, who was shocked while working at the construction site of Pine Tree Lodge in July.

Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to cover Williams' medical expenses.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, Williams was working on the roof of the Pine Tree Lodge when he came in contact with a power line.

Williams fell 30 feet to the concrete below and was seriously injured. According to the GoFundMe account, "Williams received multiple broken bones and bruised lungs."

Organizers said he suffered extensive injuries and remains in a medically-induced coma as doctors want to keep him stable while he is healing.

He remains in critical condition at Galveston UTMB. You can donate here .