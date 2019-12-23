SILSBEE, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help a family devastated by a house fire just a week before Christmas.

The Hardin County family's home on the 9000 block of Little Big Horn Drive north of Silsbee was completely destroyed on Wednesday.

Cheryl Young, a grandmother to the children living in the home, was with some of the family on Thursday to look at the house.

"Everything they own Christmas-wise was under that tree. They have nothing to give their kids," Young said.

It's a holiday nightmare for Young and her family.

She says her son couldn't believe what was going on.

"He called me, hollering on the phone saying 'Momma, the house is on fire," Young said.

Firefighters from Silsbee and Kountze did what they could, but the home sustained heavy damage.

It took crews roughly an hour to put out the flames.

"What God brings us to, he'll bring us through," Young said. "So this too we shall get through."

Luckily, her son was the only one home at the time and was able to make it out safely.

She tells 12News he went back inside the burning home to save his dog.

"10-year-old dog was in the home, hiding under a bed and he went and got the dog," Young said.

Unfortunately, Young's three grandchildren all lost their aquarium pets.

