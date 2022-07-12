'Bella is proving them wrong' | GoFundMe set up to help family of 11-year-old battling rare, aggressive form of brain cancer

Bella Resweber went into cardiac arrest Monday and was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of an 11-year-old girl who is battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Bella Resweber was diagnosed with stage 4 Pineoblastoma in 2021. Pineoblastoma happens in less than one percent of patients.

Her mother, Nichole Resweber, told 12News that the young girl went into cardiac arrest Monday and was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Nichole Resweber was told to prepare for the worst.

How to help: Here is the GoFundMe link set up to help the family

"We are back on the minute by minute watch," Nichole Resweber said. "They don't think her heart is strong enough to survive another one."

Doctors were not sure Bella Resweber would make it through the night, but Nichole Resweber said her daughter is a fighter.

"As of right now Bella is proving them wrong and fighting so hard," Nichole Resweber said.

Nichole Resweber believes doctors are doing everything in their power to make sure the worst does not happen.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no changes to Bella Resweber's condition. Her mother believes no changes are better than worse changes.

For right now, Nichole Resweber is asking for prayers.

"I believe in the power of prayer and Bella really needs them and a miracle right now," Resweber said.

The Nederland mother said it all started with a visit to Bella Resweber’s eye doctor in October of 2021.

The mother and daughter moved from New York to Nederland in 2021. Prior to moving back, the then 10-year-old began throwing up, having headaches, and dealing with vision problems.

Nichole Resweber took her daughter to an eye doctor in New York but was told they would not be able to make an appointment until January. Shortly after moving to Nederland, the Southeast Texas mother took her daughter to an eye doctor who recommended that Bella Resweber be taken to Texas Children’s.

A doctor at Texas Children’s told the pair the young girl was going to need emergency brain surgery. Since then, they have gone from Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichole Resweber said the love and support from not only the Southeast Texas community, but also Bella’s old school in New York, has helped them get through the tough times.

