GoFundMe set up to benefit family of 22-year-old motorcyclist who died in Beaumont crash

Beaumont police identified Terry Champeaux II, 22, of West Orange as the victim of the crash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of a 22-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 90 in Beaumont.

The crash happened Friday, September 29, 2023 at 12:41 p.m. on College St. near Reynolds Road, according to Beaumont Police Sergeant Thomas Swope.

Beaumont police identified Terry Champeaux II, 22, of West Orange as the victim. Swope says Champeaux was traveling westbound on Highway 90 when he lost control and crashed.

An autopsy was ordered by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Champeaux was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Collins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.