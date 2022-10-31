GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues

Both Jason and Tiffany Hollyfield underwent recent surgeries. Their daughter is currently at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition.

Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries.

A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator Tiffany Hollyfield, and their daughter, Faith.

Jason and Tiffany Hollyfield work for the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Both recently experienced medical issues that required unexpected surgeries.

Tiffany Hollyfield had to have surgery and was out of work for several weeks. After her surgery, Jason Hollyfield was admitted to a hospital and had to undergo immediate surgery.

The Hollyfields were off of work and recovering when Faith also began experiencing medical issues.

The 6-year-old had to be taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Her parents are by her side in Houston, while recuperating from their surgeries.

Money from the GoFundMe will go towards lodging, goods and medical expenses for the Hollyfield family.

Organizers of the GoFundMe are encouraging anyone who can to donate, saying in part, “Jason and Tiffany go above and beyond to protect their community, and I ask everyone to come together and protect this family!”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Lt. Patrick Erath or Nola James at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.